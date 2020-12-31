Body camera shows how good Samaritan helped catch suspect accused of robbing teacher

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Police Department released body camera video that shows how a good Samaritan helped catch a suspect accused of robbing a teacher inside her home on Cleveland’s west side.

“She is like, ‘Help me, help me. He just robbed me,’” Robert Tubbs Jr., of Cleveland, told police moments after he helped detained Charles Derosett.

Derosett is accused of breaking into the home of Kirtland Local Schools special education teacher Amanda Zupancic on Nov. 23.

“I got ready to jump on him and she says he has a knife,” Tubbs explained to officers. “And then he picks up the knife.”

Tubbs and Zupancic chased the suspect and were not injured during the incident.

Zupancic can be heard on the body camera video telling police she was reading a book with a student during an online class when she heard a noise inside her home. A few minutes later she came face to face with the suspect.

“As I am going down the stairs, a man is coming up my stairs with a knife in his hand,” Zupancic explained to officers. “He says, ‘Give me all your money. I have a knife and I am going to kill you.’”

She told the NewsNation affiliate WJW that she was able to let her two dogs, a German shepherd and a Great Dane/boxer mix, out of a room. The dogs helped chase the suspect out of the home.

Zupancic said she was able to get everything back that was taken from her home and she is extremely grateful to everyone that helped her.

Tubbs said he was glad he was there to help and that no one got hurt.

Derosett is facing several charges including felonious assault. He is being held in the Cuyahoga County jail and is due back in court next month.