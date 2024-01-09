Bodycam video shows rescue of Indiana man trapped for days in mangled truck

PORTAGE, Ind. — Nearly two weeks after the rescue of a man trapped in his wrecked truck in Northwest Indiana, NewsNation affiliate WGN obtained footage showing the harrowing moments after he was found.

As 27-year-old Matt Reum continues to recover from his injuries, body-worn camera video shared by Portage Police is providing an up-close look at the rescue, which took more than an hour and 15 minutes, putting an end to a six-day ordeal.

“Hang on, buddy, you stay there. We’ve got medics coming, don’t worry about nothing,” said a police officer in the background of the video from Cpl. Tobey’s bodycam.

Officers were seen on video holding IV fluid bags and helping tear away pieces of the airbags, as firefighters used tools to help free Reum.

Throughout the video, first responders could be heard offering messages of reassurance and hope.

“Just trying to get to you man,” Tobey said. “We’re going to do some more cutting, okay? You’re good.”

After spending six days trapped in his mangled truck, it was the voices of his rescuers that reminded Reum he was no longer alone.

Police said Reum was found in his pickup truck under the I-94 bridge near the Portage exit. Officers with the Portage Police Department and Burns Harbor Police Department, troopers with Indiana State Police, and firefighters with the Portage Fire Department responded to the scene.

According to police, Reum survived on rainwater and an unwavering will not to give up. Many have argued the entire ordeal is nothing short of miraculous, including officers on scene in conversations recorded on bodycam video.

“I’ve never seen something like this before. Ever.”

On Monday, the crash survivor reunited with his rescuers. A spokesperson for Beacon Health System said the private reunion was a way to help provide healing for Reum and a chance for him to thank the people who saved him.

Matt Reum pictured with the good Samaritans who found him: Mario Garcia, left, and Nivardo Delatorre. (Photo credit: Beacon Health System) Matt Reum pictured with four members of the Portage (Ind.) Fire Department (left to right): Portage Fire Chief Chris Crail, Firefighter/Paramedic Michael Durak, Battalion Chief Ross Steffel, Master Firefighter/Paramedic Jordan Bucy (Photo credit: Beacon Health System)

The rescue unfolded following a call around 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 26, one day after the Christmas holiday. Responding officers at the scene helped relay information to firefighters above as they lowered rescue equipment to the rocky terrain.

“He’s conscious, breathing.”

Moments earlier, two fishermen – Nivardo Delatorre and his father-in-law Mario Garcia – found Reum, prompting the massive emergency response. Officers at the scene worked to figure out what led up to the wreck.

“I’m not sure if he went down, rolled over, there’s debris over there and ended up coming to a rest over here.”

An ISP crash report obtained by WGN revealed that, according to Reum, he was traveling on I-94 near the 20.2-mile marker when he possibly saw a deer in the roadway. The report added that the sighting caused Reum to swerve right to avoid striking the deer.

Reum told an ISP trooper he wasn’t sure whether he was traveling eastbound or westbound, but believes after he swerved to avoid the deer, he drove into a deep ditch before his vehicle rolled over, coming to a rest in the spot it was found.

Daylight faded into darkness as crews worked to free Reum, but it was still nothing in comparison to the nearly six days he spent alone. Body camera footage showed the moments when he was finally free.

“Don’t forget to breathe,” said a firefighter as Reum was moved onto the tactical rescue sled.

What followed was a moment of levity and humor from Reum, shared with his rescuers.

“Just don’t take my pulse right now,” Reum joked. “It’ll probably scare you.”