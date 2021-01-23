Bond agreement for Kyle Rittenhouse modified after bar visit

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, faces a hearing Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 on whether he should be sent to Wisconsin to stand trial on homicide charges that could put him in prison for life. (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File)

KENOSHA, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — A bond agreement has been modified for Kyle Rittenhouse, the now 18-year-old charged with killing two people and wounding a third in a violent protest following Jacob Blake’s police shooting. On Friday, Rittenhouse was ordered to stay out of bars and away from white supremacist groups, alcohol and firearms.

The modification comes after Rittenhouse was seen drinking at a bar in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin after he pleaded not guilty to homicide and other charges resulting from the Aug. 25 shooting.

The defendant shall neither possess nor consume alcoholic beverages. The defendant shall not knowingly have contact with any person or group of persons known to harm, threaten, harass or menace others on the basis of their race, beliefs on the subject of religion, color, national origin, or gender. No Weapons – especially firearms. No contact including the residence, electronic or 3rd party with: Richard M, Gaige G, Dominic B, Charles R, Karen B, John H Kenosha County Clerk

Rittenhouse is free on $2 million bond. After his Jan. 5 arraignment, Rittenhouse, his mother and several other adults went to Pudgy’s Pub, where he was seen drinking beer, according to prosecutors. Although the drinking age is 21, Rittenhouse could legally drink alcohol in Wisconsin because he was with his mother.

The prosecutors’ motion said that Rittenhouse posed outside the bar for a photo with two men as they all gestured an “OK” sign with his hand, which has become a symbol used by white supremacists.

The motion also said five men at the tavern serenaded Rittenhouse with the song “Proud of Your Boy,” which has become the anthem of the Proud Boys, a white supremacist group whose members have been identified as being involved in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“The defendant’s continued association with members of a group that prides itself on violence, and the use of their symbols, raises the significant possibility of future harm. Further, this association may serve to intimidate potential witnesses,” the motion reads.

Rittenhouse is set to return to court on March 10 for his final pre-trial appearance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.