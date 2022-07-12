HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WGN-TV) — The family of Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old paralyzed in the Fourth of July Highland Park parade shooting, said the boy is now in critical condition.

Cooper was alert and talking last week but a spokesperson for the family issued a statement Tuesday that said Cooper has a partially collapsed lung and a fever because of a new infection.

Cooper underwent a “esophagram procedure” Monday that revealed a tear in his esophagus has reopened.

“As a result, he is facing an urgent, complex and lengthy surgery” Tuesday to repair the tear, the statement said.

The surgery will be his seventh and is a “particularly high-risk given his age and current condition,” the statement said.

Friends set up a GoFundMe for the family. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had raised a little more than $1,368,000.

“Please know the family is thankful for all the blessings they are receiving after this unimaginable tragic event but would trade all the blessings they’ve received for Cooper to not have to walk this terrible road of pain and suffering,” the GoFundMe said. “Please continue to keep Cooper in your prayers and thoughts as the next 24 to 48 hours will be extremely difficult for him.”

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Cooper’s twin brother was treated and released from a hospital for leg wounds from shrapnel, while their mother, Keely Roberts, needed surgery for foot and leg wounds.

Seven people died in last week’s shooting, when a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets from the rooftop of a building in downtown Highland Park. The gunman has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder, with other charges expected, according to authorities.

Funerals for some of the victims took place Friday and Saturday.