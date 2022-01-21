(NewsNation Now) — A body found in Lansing, Michigan on Friday is believed to be that of Brendan Santo, an 18-year-old who vanished while visiting friends at Michigan State University.

Police said the body was found at 12:30 p.m. Friday approximately 1.5 miles from where Santo was last seen, NewsNation affiliate WLNS-TV reported.

Santo’s family was made aware of the body’s discovery. Police said in a news release that identification is still pending.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to the Santo family and all those who knew Brendan,” Michigan State Police said in a statement. “We ask that the public respect the family’s privacy.”

Santo, a freshman at Grand Valley State University, had been missing for three months. His family had returned to the Michigan State campus nearly every day since last October, retracing his steps in an attempt to find him.

Santo’s father said he has walked hundreds of miles in the area since he got the call from his wife on Oct. 20 that his son had been missing from MSU’s campus for 16 hours.

Santo had made the trip to the Michigan State campus for Halloween, and to attend a college football game.

After celebrating the night of Oct. 29, Santo left his friends during a gathering at a residence hall around midnight. Data from his phone shows he was going to meet up with another friend, but he was just outside the residence hall when his data signals stopped. He has been missing ever since.

Police and dive teams from more than five counties in the state focused their efforts on the Red Cedar River in the vicinity of where Santo’s cellphone was last detected.

“At this time, our investigation has been reviewed by our local, state and federal partners and we still do not have any reason to believe that any foul play is involved and that is where the case stands right now,” Chris Rozman, an inspector with MSU Police and Public Safety, said at the time. In Friday’s news release, police said they still believe this to be the case.

On Friday, more dive crews were lending a hand in the search efforts.

The search for Santo lasted more than 80 days.