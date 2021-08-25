California murder suspect fatally shot by Amtrak police in Chicago’s Union Station

CHICAGO (WGN) — A man wanted on a murder warrant in California was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with Amtrak police when officers tried to take him into custody on the platform of Chicago’s Union Station, authorities said.

An Amtrak spokesperson Tuesday night said Amtrak police were made aware about a California man with outstanding warrants, including murder, headed to Chicago on a train.

After a preliminary investigation, police said the man ran from officers on a platform and subsequently fired shots at officers. Officers returned fire and struck the man.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said that the man died, but did not identify him, citing lack of next of kin notice.

Police also said a gun was recovered at the scene. Amtrak officers were equipped with body cameras at the time of the shooting.

Three others were taken to area hospitals. One man was being treated for lacerations to his face and was listed in good condition, police said. Two others were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were not immediately known.

All Amtrak train traffic was halted for about an hour.

Jordan Hasko had just arrived in Chicago from Denver, Colorado when he said he heard the unmistakable sound of gunfire behind him.

“I kind of kept running forward and ducked down to the right because I didn’t know what direction they were shooting or what was going on and then I just kept my way inside,” he said.

Chicago police are investigating the shooting. They have not been able to confirm where the man got on the train or why he was in Chicago.