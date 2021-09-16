Cars line road for fallen Marine’s funeral procession

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Thousands lined the funeral procession for fallen Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz. A 30-mile stretch of interstate was shutdown for the procession. It took about an hour and a half to go from the Baue funeral home in St. Charles County to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in south St. Louis County.

Thousands of people lined the route last week when Schmitz’s body was driven here in a Humvee after arriving at Lambert. The crowds could be even larger today.

Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz

Schmitz, a 2019 graduate of Fort Zumwalt South High School was among 13 American military members killed last month when a suicide bomber attacked the Kabul, Afghanistan airport.

Schmitz and the other fallen military members were awarded Purple Hearts for their sacrifice.

Gov. Mike Parson ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff today at buildings across the state to honor Schmitz.

There have been other tributes as well. There is an outdoor billboard located along Westbound Interstate 70 in Wentzville to honor him.

State Senator Bob Onder, who represents Schmitz’s district, spoke about the fallen Marine at the state capital.

Jared Schmitz’s father, Mike Schmitz, was a guest on NewsNation’s The Donlon Report Aug. 31 and talked about what he said to President Biden at the dignified transfer ceremony for Jared and the 12 other service members who died in the attack.