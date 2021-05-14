Cat jumps from burning Chicago building, goes on its merry way

CHICAGO ((NewsNation Now) — Cats don’t really have nine lives, but video released by the Chicago Fire Department would make you think they do.

The building, on the city’s south side, was on fire Thursday afternoon. Someone happened to record a video of it as a cat jumps from the burning structure and lands on all fours. You can watch it in the player above.

Then, it ran off.

Chicago’s fire department tweeted it, and it’s been retweeted more than 2,600 times.

There’s no word on how the cat is doing after the leap.