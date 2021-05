CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

NewsNation is highlighting Asian-owned small businesses across the country.

Rise and Shine Apparel was created by two moms living in a Chicago suburbs.

Founded in 2019, the shop provides local, handmade, “mindful clothing,” which celebrates culture and inclusion through their mini apparel line.

Each of their collections has a special story behind it.

Learn more about the business in the player above.