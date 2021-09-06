CHICAGO (AP) — A 4-year-old Chicago boy died Sunday after he was struck by stray gunfire inside his home last week.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said Mychal Moultry died Sunday night at Comer Children’s Hospital, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Mychal was struck twice in the head by rounds that tore through the front window of his home on the city’s west side about 9 p.m. Friday, police said.

At the scene of the shooting, ammunition casings were strewn about the front lawn of a three-story apartment building with a smashed front window, the newspaper reported.

No arrests have been made, police said Monday.

The Chicago Fire Department reported that a 34-year-old woman was also taken to a hospital for treatment of lacerations related to the shooting.

Mychal is the second 4-year-old to die as a result of gunfire in Chicago this year. Makalah McKay was killed in August by another child in an accidental shooting.

In addition, a 4-year-old girl was wounded by crossfire last week as she sat on the stoop of her west-side home.

Another 4-year-old boy was accidentally shot and wounded in June on the same block as Friday’s incident. A 15-year-old boy has been charged with unauthorized use of a weapon.