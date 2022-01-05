Chicago cancels classes as union refuses in-person teaching

Papers on desks by window in classroom at university

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Thousands of schools across the country have had to adjust their return from winter break as the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread. Many have opted to temporarily switch to remote learning or cancel classes altogether.

In Chicago, the public school district is going head-to-head with the teachers union over whether in-person classes should continue.

Classes for CPS were canceled Wednesday after the union voted to refuse in-person instruction and switch to remote learning.

Union leaders say the move is due to rising levels of COVID and inadequate safety measures.

“We’ve been failed by the mayor, we’ve been failed by the public health office,” Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey said. “And teachers in the school (as well as) staff decided the only thing we can control is whether we go into the buildings.”

The union’s action, approved by 73% of members, called for remote instruction until “covid cases substantially subside” or union leaders approve an agreement for safety protocols.

But some members who tried to log into teaching systems Wednesday said they were locked out.

According to Burbio, a company that has tracked school openings, more than 3,700 K-12 schools will be closed nationwide for in-person learning for at least part of this week, including in major cities such as Detroit and Atlanta.

Chicago Public School officials say they are willing to work with the teachers union, while also defending their readiness for students to return.

“Our schools are safe. There is no evidence that our schools have ever been unsafe this school year,” said Pedro Martinez, the CEO of Chicago Public Schools.

“In what world would we think to close something essential like in-person education when we have seen the negative effects of that?” said Dr. Allison Arwady with the Chicago Health Department. “No public health leaders in the world, at this point, think that that makes sense.”

For now, Chicago Public School buildings will remain open for “essential services,” but not instruction. The district said meals and COVID-19 testing would be available. Extracurricular activities have been canceled.

Both sides are working toward an agreement. It remains unclear when CPS students will return to the classroom.