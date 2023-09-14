Chicago considering first city-owned grocery store

FILE – Tomatoes, lemons and apples are seen at a grocery store in Athens, Greece, on Feb. 16, 2022. Inflation fell again in Europe in August, supporting market speculation that the European Central Bank might pause its record series of interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

CHICAGO — Mayor Johnson has announced that Chicago has partnered with the Economic Security Project to work on a pathway toward opening a city-owned grocery store.

The non-profit will provide technical assistance to the city.

“All Chicagoans deserve to live near convenient, affordable, healthy grocery options. We know access to grocery stores is already a challenge for many residents, especially on the South and West sides,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Food deserts have been a cause for concern on the South and West Sides after departures of Walmart, Aldi and others. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 63.5% of residents in West Englewood and 52% of residents in East Garfield Park live more than half a mile from their nearest grocery store.

“The City of Chicago is reimagining the role government can play in our lives by exploring a public option for grocery stores via a municipally owned grocery store and market,” said Ameya Pawar, Senior Advisor at Economic Security Project and former alderperson. “Not dissimilar from the way a library or the postal service operates, a public option offers economic choice and power to communities. A City-owned grocery store in the South or West side of Chicago would be a viable way to restore access to healthy food in areas that have suffered from historic and systemic disinvestment.”

The city mentioned potential funding from the Illinois Grocery Initiative — which commits $20 million for grants and technical assistance for grocery stores across the state.

Chicago would be the first major city in the U.S. with a municipally-owned grocery store if advanced.