Chicago dyeing river green for St. Patrick’s Day without fanfare

CHICAGO (WGN) — The City of Chicago will be dyeing the Chicago River green on Saturday to honor its long standing St. Patrick’s Day tradition, but this year, there will be no crowd gathered to watch.

Before the pandemic, thousands would gather to watch the Chicago Plumbers Union Local 130 dye the river bright green. However, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the city did not publicize this year’s event.

Dyeing the river green has been a tradition since 1962.

The dye formula is a “closely guarded secret” but members assure that it’s been tested and is safe for the environment.

There will not be a St. Patrick’s Day Parade this year.