Chicago man charged in road-rage shooting that wounded child

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Attempted murder charges have been filed against a suspect in a road-rage shooting on Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive earlier this month that critically wounded a toddler, Chicago police announced Thursday.

Deandre Binion, 25, of Chicago is accused of firing shots from the SUV he was driving on April 6 that stuck 22-month-old Kayden Swann in the temple. The boy, suffering a severe brain injury, was placed in a medically-induced coma and on a ventilator.

A Friday hearing is scheduled for Binion. It wasn’t immediately known if he has legal representation.

Authorities say an SUV merging into traffic almost hit a car driven by Jushawn Brown, 43. When Brown pulled over and yelled at the SUV, its driver pulled a gun and pointed it at Brown. At that point, Brown grabbed his own gun and placed it in his lap.

When Brown tried to drive away, the SUV caught up and its driver fired several shots, one of which struck Kayden. After the shooting Brown lost control of his car and crashed.

While police initially said Brown fired shots at the SUV, prosecutors said he kept the gun in his lap. Brown’s gun was recovered by investigators and he was charged with illegal gun possession.

A good Samaritan drove the toddler, Brown and a woman also in the car to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Kayden was later transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Earlier this week, doctors at Lurie Children’s Hospital said Kayden is out of intensive care and showing “remarkable progress” reported NewsNation affiliate WGN.

Read the full statement from Kayden’s doctors below:

After over two weeks of intensive care treatment, Kayden Swann, now 22 months old, has been extubated and is breathing on his own with support. He has been transferred out of our pediatric intensive care unit. Kayden is moving spontaneously and continues to be very responsive to treatment, is alert and active. We are optimistic for his continued recovery. We are thrilled to report this very good outcome after such a serious head injury. He continues on a very positive trajectory, and I expect him to have a great road ahead. I am grateful to the expert surgeons, doctors, nurses and therapists that provided round the clock trauma care to Kayden. Additionally, thankful to our team of social workers and family services staff for providing support to Kayden’s family during this difficult time. This is extremely good news for Kayden and his family, and for all of us as we wrestle with continued incidents of gun violence. Lurie Children’s Hospital