Chicago man injured after accidentally shooting himself during attempted robbery

CHICAGO (WGN) — A 26-year-old man is injured after accidentally shooting himself while attempting to rob another person Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was attempting to rob an unidentified victim at approximately 1:33 a.m. Sunday morning when he accidentally shot himself on the leg during a physical altercation.

The man was initially listed in stable condition prior to transport to Northwestern Hospital.

The incident is under investigation.