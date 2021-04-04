CHICAGO (WGN) — A 26-year-old man is injured after accidentally shooting himself while attempting to rob another person Sunday morning, according to police.
Police said the man was attempting to rob an unidentified victim at approximately 1:33 a.m. Sunday morning when he accidentally shot himself on the leg during a physical altercation.
Latest News
- Salmonella outbreak across U.S. linked to songbirds, feeders
- Chicago man injured after accidentally shooting himself during attempted robbery
- With new aid, schools seek solutions to problems new and old
- California woman fatally stabbed while walking her dog, suspect arrested
- Lost your vaccination card? Here’s what to do
The man was initially listed in stable condition prior to transport to Northwestern Hospital.
The incident is under investigation.