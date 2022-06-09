(NewsNation) — Chicago resident Anthony Perry wasted no time springing into action to save the life of a man who had fallen onto the electrified train tracks on Chicago’s “El train” system.

Perry, 20, leapt down onto the tracks Wednesday, and despite receiving a shock that went through his whole body, bravely pulled a man who was being electrocuted off the rails.

Perry said he was not worried about being hurt himself when he rushed to save the man’s life.

I think it was more adrenaline and I think it was just something in me that didn’t let me think or fear that something bad would happen to me,” Perry said Thursday on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.”

The man had fallen onto the tracks at a Red Line stop at 63rd Street in Chicago after getting into an altercation with another person waiting on the platform for the train to arrive. Allegedly, the man who fell on the tracks was spit on and punched by the other person.

None of that phased Perry.

“I was thinking to do what I was known to do and that’s to help people,” Perry said. “I was going to act fast and I wasn’t going to let the man die.”

Another person on the platform began to walk Perry through how to perform chest compressions on the other man.

“When I pulled him off the tracks I got a little shock, but I didn’t get electrocuted because I wasn’t holding him long enough,” Perry said.

As a reward for his heroic actions, Anthony was gifted a 2009 Audi A8 by philanthropist Early Walker.

“Hopefully, this catches on and other people, instead of just pulling their phones out, they decide to help when individuals are in need,” Walker said.

“Somebody was talking me through what to do to help him as far as compressions and stuff,” Perry said. “And then to turn him on his side when he went into his seizure.”

“The car is great, I am grateful for it,” Perry said. “It runs smooth … it’s fast.”