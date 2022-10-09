Thousands run in Bank of America Chicago Marathon

(NewsNation) — An estimated 40,000 runners participated in the 44th annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday morning.

The annual marathon attracted runners from more than 100 countries across the globe to run the 26.2-mile track through Chicago.

Chicago Marathon Winners 2022

Elite Runners Men: Benson Kipruto from Kenya at 2:04:24.

Elite Runners Women: Ruth Chepngetich from Kenya at 2:14:18.

Wheelchair Men: Marcel Hug from Switzerland at 1:25:20.

Wheelchair Women: Susannah Scaroni from the United States of America at 01:45:48.

The Chicago Marathon started in waves, with the first wave leaving the starting line at 7:20 a.m. CST (men’s wheelchair race). One minute later, the women’s wheelchair race took off, followed by handcyclers (7:23 a.m.), red group (7:30 a.m.), blue group (8 a.m.) and orange group (8:35 a.m.).

The race started and ended at Grant Park, the city’s largest park that sits in the middle of the downtown area and is home to notable features such as Buckingham Fountain and Cloud Gate, otherwise known as “The Bean.”

Runners raced through 29 Chicago neighborhoods, passing by dozens of historical landmarks such as the Chinatown Gate, Marina City, the Chicago Board of Trade Building and the “L”, which is the city’s train system. Runners will also cross over six Chicago River bridges.

Spectators watched and cheered on this year’s runners from watch areas along the marathon’s course.

According to the Chicago Marathon rulebook, the longest course time limit allowed for participants is 6 1/2 hours (15-minute mile splits or faster).

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon was established in 1977 as a way to unite runners of all abilities and backgrounds.

“What started out as a local road race with 2,000 finishers has grown to be one of the largest marathons in the world welcoming nearly 45,000 runners across the finish line in Grant Park,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement.

She said that the marathon has become a proud Chicago tradition that has attracted over 1.7 million spectators and has generated more than $338 million in annual economic impact.

But the race isn’t just for runners to run 26.2 miles for fun. Many runners race to raise money for charities and organizations.

“With more than 170 charities in the Marathon’s Charity Program, race participants have helped raise more than $200 million for local, national, and global charitable causes,” Lightfoot said.

The marathon also has over 10,000 volunteers to help make it happen.

But like many other events, the Chicago Marathon was put on hold during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Last year was an exciting moment for us as our team and partners worked hard to stage a race while navigating an environment impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic,” Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski said in a statement. “With twice as many participants this year as in 2021 and a full season of in-person racing under our belts, I look forward to celebrating Chicago being the start line for all of you once again.”

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon will celebrate its 45th anniversary in 2023, and future participants can sign up for next year’s marathon when registration opens after the 2022 event.

NewsNation affiliate WGN contributed to this report.