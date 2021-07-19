Chicago mayor announces police oversight deal, but talks continue

CHICAGO (WGN) — Although the mayor and community groups announced a civilian overnight deal for the Chicago Police Department, multiple sources told NewsNation affiliate WGN talks continue.

On Monday morning, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Empowering Communities for Public Safety Coalition released a joint statement announcing an agreement.

“After a weekend of productive negotiations, we are pleased to announce that the parties have reached an agreement on a proposed substitute ordinance for civilian oversight of the Chicago Police Department, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, and the Police Board,” the statement said.

The agreement faces its big first test Tuesday during a high stakes City Council Public Safety Committee hearing.

Under the revised ordinance, the mayor would appoint members of a seven-member oversight commission and the mayor would retain the power to veto police policy decisions.

Mayor Lightfoot promised civilian oversight within her first 100 days, but only laid out her plan this summer.

“I absolutely still support and will be offering my own proposal for civilian oversight but police policy is complicated,” Mayor Lightfoot said back in May.

Complicated because Lightfoot said she as mayor “wears the jacket” for violence in the city and she wants the final say.

The qualifications for the commission are rigorous. At least two commissioners must have at least ten years of experience as an attorney and one commissioner must have a decade of experience in community organizing.

The commission would have the power to take a vote of no-confidence in the police superintendent, sending the matter to the City Council for consideration.

Also, the commission would have the power to draft policy for CPD, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the Police Board. But commissioners can be overruled.

Although the commissioners would be appointed, the ordinance would create District Councils, elected positions in each of Chicago’s 22 police districts.

Latest News