Mayor Lori Lightfoot discusses the videos of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer, during a news conference at City Hall, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Lightfoot urged the public to remain peaceful and reserve judgement until an independent board can complete its investigation into the police shooting of Toledo last month. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (WGN-TV) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Tuesday afternoon from the mayor’s office.

“Earlier today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing cold-like symptoms but otherwise feel fine which I credit to being vaccinated and boosted. I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation. This is an urgent reminder for folks to get vaccinated and boosted as it’s the only way to beat this pandemic,” she said in a statement.

Her last public appearance was Monday night announcing a tentative deal between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union at City Hall.

Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor, is the first Black woman to be elected Chicago’s mayor.

This is a developing story. Check back for further details.