Chicago Police Foundation honors slain officer with scholarship

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — It’s been two full years since Ella French was killed in the line of duty. On Aug. 7, 2021, French, 29, was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Englewood that also left her partner, Officer Carlos Yanez, Jr., fighting for his life.

Now, the Chicago Police Foundation, a nonprofit that typically provides equipment, is starting a scholarship to honor French’s legacy of service and compassion.

Allan Reich, a board member of the Chicago Police Foundation, told NewsNation affiliate WGN that Ella French’s story so moved him that he “tried to figure out how we could honor and memorialize Ella, as a symbol of truly what a quality police officer is, and somebody who really cared about her community.”

Reich donated money for a scholarship that would benefit high school students and they asked Ella’s mother, Elizabeth French, for her permission.

“That was a very easy yes for me,” Elizabeth told NewsNation. “I think (Ella) would be very proud, very honored, definitely pleased by it.”

Scholarships of up to $10,000 will be awarded to children of CPD officers and other students involved in police programming. The money is intended to offset high school expenses like tuition, school supplies and transportation.

For more information on the Ella French Scholarship, visit: www.chicagopolicefoundation.org

