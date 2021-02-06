Chicago police officer charged with attempted murder following off-duty shooting

CHICAGO (WGN-TV) — A Chicago police officer has been charged with attempted murder following an off-duty shooting last fall.

On Oct. 13, police responded to the 5200 block of South Monitor on the report of a disturbance. A couple inside their car said a man, later identified as CPD officer Joseph Cabrera, pulled behind them and asked if they needed an ambulance.

After pulling around the block, the couple said Cabrera followed them and started yelling.

Police body camera video released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows Officer Joseph Cabrera claiming a man attacked him.

However, the man involved in the altercation and other witnesses said Officer Cabrera was not knocked over.

I’m like ‘sir, we’re not arguing. What is your problem?’ Then he started getting aggressive with me. Then he started putting his finger in my face and he grabbed my neck and that’s when I punched him. Then he pulled out a (expletive) gun and shot at me,” the man said.

No one was injured during the shooting.

At an earlier court date, prosecutors said Cabrera was intoxicated during the incident after he submitted to a blood-alcohol test.

COPA is still investigating. Cabrera has been placed on desk duty.

The eight-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department now faces additional charges including attempted murder, filing a false report and obstruction of justice.

No one was injured during the shooting.