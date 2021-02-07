Chicago Public Schools reach tentative agreement to reopen schools, subject to CTU member vote

CHICAGO (WGN) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union reached a tentative agreement to return to in-person learning next week, although the agreement still requires CTU member ratification.
Members of the Chicago Teachers Union are slated to vote on ratifying the agreement later Sunday.
The two sides tentatively agreed on a phased-in return, which the CTU proposed in negotiations.
Pre-K and cluster students are slated to return to in-person learning this upcoming Thursday, February 11.
K-5 students are scheduled to return to in-person learning on March 1, with students grades 6 through 8 slated to return on March 8. Staff is expected to report back into school buildings one week prior to students.
A return date for high school students has not been set.