Chicago Public Schools reach tentative agreement to reopen schools, subject to CTU member vote

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a press conference at City Hall on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. She discussed the video of Chicago police mistakenly searching the wrong house and said the city will no longer withhold video from residents seeking police records of their own incidents. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (WGN) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union reached a tentative agreement to return to in-person learning next week, although the agreement still requires CTU member ratification.

Nearly eight months ago, we began discussions with the Chicago Teachers Union about how to safely open schools.



We can now report that a tentative agreement has been reached that will allow CPS students who want to learn in person to return to their schools. — Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) February 7, 2021

Members of the Chicago Teachers Union are slated to vote on ratifying the agreement later Sunday.

We do not yet have an agreement with Chicago Public Schools. The mayor and her team made an offer to our members late last night, which merits further review. We will continue with our democratic process of rank-and-file review throughout the day before any agreement is reached. — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) February 7, 2021

The two sides tentatively agreed on a phased-in return, which the CTU proposed in negotiations.

Pre-K and cluster students are slated to return to in-person learning this upcoming Thursday, February 11.

K-5 students are scheduled to return to in-person learning on March 1, with students grades 6 through 8 slated to return on March 8. Staff is expected to report back into school buildings one week prior to students.

A return date for high school students has not been set.