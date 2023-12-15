Chicago votes to keep ‘sanctuary city’ status

(NewsNation) — Chicago’s city council on Thursday voted to repeal a referendum that would’ve allowed voters to revoke the city’s status as a sanctuary city.

The 31-16 vote came at a time when Chicago is grappling with a surge of thousands of migrants who have traveled north to the city.

It’s estimated there are 14,000 migrants in the city’s shelters, and some migrants are also staying in makeshift accommodations at the city’s airport and police stations.

Because Chicago is a sanctuary city, undocumented immigrants have some protection from deportation.

But despite the migrant crisis, Chicago’s progressive mayor Brandon Johnson and most Chicago elected officials oppose putting the city’s status up for a vote. Johnson blamed “right-wing extremists bent on sowing chaos and division in our city.”