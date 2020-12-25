Chicago sports reporter bringing joy during COVID-19 pandemic as ‘Santa in a bubble’

CHICAGO (WGN) — Christmas is different for everyone this year, and that includes Santa, who is taking COVID-19 very seriously.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, NewsNation Sports Reporter Pat Tomasulo says the only safe way to visit Santa this holiday season is if he’s in a bubble.

So to help spread the holiday cheer, Tomasulo dressed as Santa and roamed around downtown Chicago in a bubble.

Wondering when Santa Claus is going to arrive this year? Santa could arrive between 9 p.m. and midnight on Dec. 24 – but only if you’re asleep, according to data from the North American Aerospace Defense Command.