Chicago teachers stay home for 2nd day as reopening negotiations continue

CHICAGO (WGN) — For a second consecutive day, Chicago Public School high school teachers are refusing to report to work.

The Chicago Teachers Union and the district are locked in negotiations over a reopening plan for students ahead of Monday’s start date.

Teachers are expected to set up outside Benito Juarez High School Thursday to teach students remotely. The union held a similar protest in the last round of negotiations that nearly ended in a strike.

CTU says movement has been made, but not enough to get a deal done.

CPS high school teachers were supposed to report Wednesday, but the union voted to continue teaching remotely until there is a deal they claim will make reopening schools safer.

The union cites rising COVID-19 numbers in the city as another reason to push the district for concessions in four key areas, which include student scheduling.

The union suggested having students back only one day a week at the city’s largest schools, but that proposal was turned down by CPS.

The union also insists that so long as students are learning remotely, teachers should have the same option to stay out of the classroom. Union officials say while talks have been productive, there is still a lot of work to be done.

Negotiations could potentially delay the start of in-person classes next week. The union has been asking the district to delay reopening until at least April 26th for over a month.