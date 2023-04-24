Chicago teens charged in stolen car crash that killed infant

(NewsNation) — Two teens have been charged in a stolen car crash that killed 6-month-old Cristian Uvidia and hurt three others in Chicago.

Currently, the 14-year-old and 17-year-old are only facing one misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing, according to Chicago police. But the charges could be upgraded pending the department’s investigation.

The child’s mother, 34, and the two sisters, 15 and 17, are being treated at a hospital for their injuries.

“It has been a really rough two days it has felt like ten years. This is like truly all of our worst nightmare,” a friend of the family told NewsNation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family replace their truck, pay for medical bills and plan a funeral.

This car crash follows a string of criminal incidents involving teens in Chicago.

Last week, a 15-year-old was charged with two counts of felony carjacking for allegedly stealing a man’s vehicle at a gas station on the city’s west side.

Earlier this month, hundreds of young people flooded the streets of downtown, committing robberies and damaging cars.