Chick-fil-A plans to open new South Dakota location in Fall 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new shopping development continues to take shape along 41st Street in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with construction ongoing at several of the new companies coming to town.



Chipotle opened in December, bringing the first consumer traffic to Empire Place.



“I know they’re really, really pleased with their opening sales in their first few months here, it’s been very exciting,” Raquel Blount with Lloyd Companies said.



But right next door to Chipotle is the next building people all over the region are anxious to see take shape.

“We’re being told that very shortly we’ll have the groundbreaking for the Chick-fil-a,” Blount said. “I know that’s been very anticipated over the winter, but that will get going soon.”

Chick-fil-A sent NewsNation affiliate KELO a statement saying their goal is to start serving guests this fall.

We are very excited to join the Sioux Falls community and have a goal of opening in fall 2021. We look forward to joining the community and serving all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality. -Chick-fil-A, Inc

It’s welcome news for many fans who are excited to see yet another popular national food chain open in the city.

“It’s awesome,” University of Sioux Falls Student Miranda Phipps said. “I’m from the Minneapolis area so I’ve had them before, but being a student here and not having that has been very depriving, so I’m excited.”



But it’s not just food coming to Empire Place; construction on the new Chase Bank is well underway and is expected to open this summer.



Lloyd Companies has also started work on two of the four retail buildings on the south side of the development.

“So far we have Verizon and have signed lease with them, we have Crumbl Cookie, The Good Feet, and then we’re negotiating with about three or four other national brands that are new to market, kind of exciting, fun concepts,” Blount said.



The two new retail buildings also hope to open this fall in time for the holiday season.

Lloyd Companies is still talking to other businesses interested in filling the other two retail buildings that will go up on the south west side of Empire Place.