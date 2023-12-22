Child sex crimes fugitive arrested in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man wanted for numerous crimes dating back to 2021, including child sexual abuse and rape, was arrested this week on the city’s southeast side.

According to police, 48-year old Joshua Jay O’Daniel was arrested after he failed to appear in court on a case from 2021 where he’s facing 13-counts of child sexual abuse, 4-counts of rape by instrumentation, and 2-counts of rape in the first degree.

O’Daniel was found living in a tent near SE 59th & Anderson Road on Dec. 20 by OKCPD officers and the U.S. Marshals Service.

He was booked into the Canadian County Jail on the following charges: