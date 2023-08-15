Chinese cartel ordered to pay family $18M after fentanyl death

(NewsNation) — In a groundbreaking decision, an Ohio judge has ordered a Chinese cartel to pay a family whose son lost his life to a fentanyl overdose eight years ago. This ruling marks the first instance of its kind, aimed at holding illicit fentanyl producers accountable.

In 2020, James Rauh filed a lawsuit against Zheng Drug Trafficking Organization for their role in the death of his son, Tommy Rauh. This lawsuit followed an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, which concluded that Tommy Rauh died in 2015 due to poisoning from fentanyl, a substance manufactured and distributed by the Zhen Cartel.

Tommy’s journey into drug addiction began after he was prescribed opioids following a rollerblading accident. His addiction eventually led to heroin use; he later died from a fatal injection containing fentanyl.

Summit County Judge Kandi S. O’Conner granted the Rauh family $18 million in damages, expressing that she would’ve awarded a higher amount if not for caps established under Ohio law.

Meanwhile, the DOJ has taken action by filing criminal charges against four Chinese manufacturing companies, alleging their involvement in the illegal trafficking of the chemicals used in fentanyl production.

This marks a significant milestone, as it’s the first instance where the United States has sought to prosecute a Chinese company responsible for producing these chemicals.

James Rauh, who is also the founder of Families Against Fentanyl, aims to target the money these criminal organizations are profiting from drug trafficking.

“If I get any of this money, I’m going to use every bit of it to fight against this. I don’t want any of this blood money from these rats,” James Rauh. “This has got to stop, so one of the first things to do is to sanction all their money.”

While it remains unclear whether Chinese officials will cooperate with U.S. authorities regarding this ruling, James Rauh views this as a symbolic victory in the ongoing battle against fentanyl.