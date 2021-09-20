Cleveland mayor’s grandson killed in shooting

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (Reuters) — The grandson of Cleveland’s mayor was killed in a shooting Sunday night, local police said, adding they were investigating the incident.

“The Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting death of 24-year-old Frank Q. Jackson which occurred today at the location of Sidaway & E. 70th St. at approx 9pm,” Cleveland Police said in a tweet at midnight.

Investigators taped off an area near one of the buildings, according to local media reports.

Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson, the victim’s grandfather, police officers and an agent from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms arrived at the scene late on Sunday, the media reports said.