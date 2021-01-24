Cleveland mayor’s grandson turns himself in following police chase

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — The mayor of Cleveland’s grandson turned himself in overnight to police after a chase in Parma, a city south of Cleveland, NewsNation affiliate WJW has learned.

Multiple sources say Parma police pulled over Frank Q. Jackson in a traffic stop. Then he’s suspected of taking off and dragging the officer, though specific details have not yet been released. The officer is OK.

Dispatch recordings show the traffic stop led to a chase into Cleveland with Jackson suspected of driving at 107 miles an hour.

Officers lost the car in Cleveland, but he later surrendered to Parma police.

Jackson was also wanted on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge out of Cleveland that was filed last week.

The warrant states that on Dec. 18, Frank Q. Jackson, “Did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to the mother of his child.”

WJW obtained the police report that said officers, “Observed” the victim, “Had a possible lump on her forehead.” The officers then requested a supervisor to respond. The victim stated that she did not want to press charges on Jackson and that she just wanted it to be documented.

The report also stated Jackson denied hitting the woman. He was released at the scene.

Earlier this month, city officials said they were obtaining a special prosecutor to review the matter.

In December, WJW also requested the officers body camera video as well as the 911 call. Neither have been released yet.