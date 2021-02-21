Coast Guard responding to reports of 10 people trapped on ice floes on Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The United States Coast Guard sent a rescue team to the area of Edgewater Park in Cleveland, Ohio, Sunday after 10 people were reportedly stranded on ice floes out on Lake Erie near the park.

Other agencies are also involved with the rescue, including a helicopter from Air Station Detroit, the Coast Guard’s 9th District, located in Cleveland tweeted.

#Breaking #HappeningNow. @USCG Ice rescue team from Station Cleveland Harbor and local agencies responding to a report of 10 people stranded on two separate ice floes near Edgewater Park on #LakeErie. Air Station Detroit has sent a helicopter for air support. — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) February 21, 2021

Cleveland EMS told NewsNation affiliate WJW that three children and seven adults were rescued, and that the case is now closed. The Cleveland Fire Department assisted in getting everyone off of the ice.

Cleveland EMS told NewsNation affiliate WJW that they did not take anyone to the hospital following the incident.

CORRECTION: Cleveland EMS has corrected information they previously gave to NewsNation affiliate WJW when they said two people were taken to the hospital following the rescue effort.