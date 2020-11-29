Coast Guard searching for two missing boaters out on Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Coast Guard continued searching for two missing boaters out on Lake Erie Sunday morning.

According to officials, Matthew Skoniezny and Jimmy Yates departed near Edgewater, a neighborhood of Cleveland, around 10 p.m. on Friday and haven’t been seen since. They were in a 17-foot aluminum vessel.

Cleveland police and other law enforcement are assisting with the investigation.

Coast Guard Sector Buffalo issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast asking mariners with information to contact their closest Coast Guard unit via VHF Channel 16 or by phone at 716-843-9527.