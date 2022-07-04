Coaster fans welcome summer with a scream

Sandusky, Ohio (NewsNation) — It’s the screams that set the scene as members of American Coaster Enthusiasts — ACE for short — twisted and turned their way around the Cedar Point theme park, considered to be the roller coaster capital of the world.

Hundreds of members of the group came together in late June for CoasterCon 2022, an annual gathering during which people from across the country reunite for a week of nonstop fun.

NewsNation’s Kelsey Kernstine braved the coasters to find out why the group keeps coming back for more.