Community gathers in Rockford one week after mass shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WGN) — Mourners gathered Saturday night one week after a mass shooting at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford that left three dead and another three injured.

“Three families are mourning the lives of their loved ones. Thomas Furseth, Jerome Woodfork, Dennis Steinhof – these are three men who were enjoying themselves on a typical Saturday night,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said.

Just before 7:00 on December 26, witnesses said a 37-year-old Duke Webb first opened fire outside the bowling alley before continuing shooting inside.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the face and a 16-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder. Both were there picking up food.

A 62-year-old man was shot several times and underwent surgery, surviving the shooting.

Rockford police responded within one minute of the 911 call, with bowling alley employees also jumping into action.

“Some of you were able to usher people to safety, some of you were able to try to get police assistance, ran toward gunfire, some went back into the building to get people out,” Don Carter Lanes owner Brad Sommer said.

Duke Webb, an active-duty Special Forces soldier on leave from Eglin Air Force Base in Florida is currently being held without bond.

Webb is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder. It is unclear why Webb was in Rockford.

“We will not let this shooter win this town,” Sommer said.

Two Rockford community organizations, ‘The Healing Dreams Foundation’ and ‘Miracle Mile’, along with a GoFundMe page have collectively raised over $40,000 for the victims’ families.