Cop charged with murder didn’t let wrongful arrest end career

CHICAGO (WGN-TV) — Brian Dorian is one of the few police officers who know what it’s like to be on both sides of the law.

In 2010, he was charged with murder and locked up for six days before police and prosecutors admitted they had made a major mistake.

“Why go back to being a cop when you saw how the system can get it so wrong?” WGN Investigates’ Ben Bradley asked Dorian. “I was stubborn,” he responded. “I thought about what my friend told me: ‘Don’t let them be the ones that take that away from you.’”

Dorian sought therapy for the mental anguish he suffered but he didn’t give up on serving and protecting the south suburban community where he was raised.

Now, 25 years and a day after he became a police officer, Dorian is retiring from the Lynwood Police Department and WGN was with him on his final day on the job.

