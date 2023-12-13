Body pulled out of pond officially identified as Brissa Romero

(NewsNation) — The Lake County Coroner’s Office officially identified the body recovered from a suburban Illinois retention pond as that of missing teen Brissa Romero.

NewsNation local affiliate WGN reports the coroner said Romero’s cause of death was consistent with drowning.

Romero, 17, of Carpentersville, Illinois, was last seen Dec. 4.

She had been on her way to a work holiday party when police say Romero lost control of her car at an intersection and accidentally drove into a pond in Vernon Hills. A review of Romero’s cellphone data brought investigators to that pond, where they also found her gray 2008 Nissan Rogue.

A graduate of Barrington High School, Romero was studying to be an ultrasound technician at Harper College, WGN wrote.