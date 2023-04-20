Coroner: Missing Navy sailor found in Lake Michigan drowned

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WGN) — The body of a missing U.S. Navy sailor was recovered Wednesday evening from Lake Michigan in Waukegan, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office and police.

Waukegan police said the body and clothing description matches that of U.S. Navy Sailor Seamus Gray, who went missing on March 18. The coroner’s office later confirmed Wednesday evening was identified as Seamus Gray.

On Thursday, an autopsy concluded that Gray died from drowning and there was no significant injury that “would have contributed to his death.”

Waukegan Police Department Chief Edgardo Navarro said ComEd workers were doing routine work around 7 p.m. near the harbor when they found the body and flagged down officers.

Officer Roscoe went into the water and brought the body back to shore, Chastain said.

Gray was reported missing from Ibiza bar on North Genessee Street in downtown Waukegan following St. Patricks Day. Police said he and his friends were escorted out of the bar because they were intoxicated.

Video showed Gray walking alone in the area and walking along the marina near the Metra station. He didn’t report back to base before his 2 p.m. curfew.

The search for Gray was eventually called off.

The incident is still being investigated by Waukegan police, U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the coroner’s office.