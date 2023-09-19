Couple, 2 children, 3 dogs found dead inside Illinois home

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — A homicide investigation is underway after a couple, their two children and three dogs were found dead inside a home in Romeoville.

Police conducted a well-being check around 8:40 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Concord Avenue in Romeoville, after a member of the household did not show up to work and was not responding to phone calls.

Upon arrival, officers discovered four deceased individuals, two adults and two children, with gunshot wounds inside of a residence.

Police said three dogs were also found fatally shot.

According to authorities, the adult victims have been identified as Roberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei. Police said the deceased children belonged to both Rolon and Bartolomei. The childrens’ identities have not yet been released.

Investigators said the shooting happened sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday. Police do not believe the shooter is among the victims.

The children were students at R.C. Hill Elementary School where a crisis intervention team will be available for students Tuesday.

No one is in custody as the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Romeoville Police Department at: 815-886-7219.

