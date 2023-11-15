Covenant House’s ‘Sleep Out’ fundraiser to help homeless young adults

(NewsNation) — November marks National Homelessness Awareness Month and one nonprofit organization is raising awareness with its annual “Sleep Out” fundraiser.

More than four million adults will experience homelessness yearly in America, according to Housing and Urban Development data.

Covenant House has helped thousands find homes and onto a path of success finding jobs and going back to school. Susan Reyna-Guerrero, CEO of Covenant House Illinois, said in Chicago about 12,000 young people are experiencing homelessness on any given night in Chicago.

“We’re able to provide shelter, food, laundry facilities drop-in programming for young people going through a very traumatic experience in our life,” she said.

The organization’s Sleep Out fundraiser, which aims to raise about $500,000 yearly, helps the organization provide a sense of community and essential resources for those in need.

“It’s really designed to raise awareness about the needs of young people experiencing homelessness,” Reyna-Guerrero said. “There’s programming, our young people perform, there’s really exciting opportunity for folks to meet some of our young people. Then everybody goes out in our courtyard and we sleep we spend the night outside.”

She added: “I can wake up, go home, take a shower — but with our young people, they have to wake up the next morning, try to find a place to shower so they can come to us. But then at that point, they have to figure out what are they going to do for that night as well. So it’s a never-ending cycle.”

The Sleep Out events will take place this month at Covenant House locations across the U.S. To find a location near you, visit www.covenant house.org. The next events will take place on Nov. 16 in Chicago, Houston, St. Louis and Atlanta.