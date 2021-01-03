COVID-19 vaccine hashtags connect people through social media

In this handout photo released by Belarus Health Ministry, Belarus medical worker administers a shot of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to a woman in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Belarus has announced the start of mass coronavirus vaccinations with the Russian-developed Sputnik V shot, becoming the second country after Russia to roll out the vaccine that is still undergoing late-stage studies to ensure its safety and efficacy. (Julia Borodun/ Belarus Health Ministry via AP)

CINCINNATI (NewsNation Now) — As more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine, thousands of people are turning to social media to report their experience.

But there is controversy and frustration surrounding who can get it and who can’t.

In some posts, people express their opinion supporting the vaccine; others against it. Some people are complaining about who can or cannot get it.

Regardless of the opinion, getting the vaccine is one of the most talked about topics of the weekend online. Posting on social media after getting the COVID-19 vaccine is now becoming an online trend.

#Igotmyshot and #vaccine are connecting thousands of users around the world.

Dr. Regina Whitfield Kekessi is a board-certified OBGYN in Cincinnati, Ohio. She too received a COVID-19 vaccine and plans to post online about it.

“Not just yet, but I did take pictures in order to do so,” said Dr. Kekessi.

She says she doesn’t see the posts as a sign of bragging.

“I think it’s important; what keeps people from getting the vaccination is their misunderstanding or just not knowing or hearing about other people’s response,” said Dr. Kekessi.

Dr. Whitfield says by sharing the experience online it could serve as a call to action for others to get the shot.

“Being that the black and brown communities are impacted more with the infection and the consequences of being infected, I think it’s important that our community is able to see folks who are actually getting the vaccination and speaking on it,” she said. “So that they are not as hesitant to get it.”

However, not everyone is keen on how things the vaccines are being administered. Due to strict rules, only certain essential workers and seniors can receive the shots.

“I am not a MD but I am a #trucker it is my job to #transport the #vaccine To various #hospitals under a huge amount of regulations to get it to the people. I take this role with great pride. I only hope one day soon I will be eligible to receive a dose.” said one twitter user.

Danielle Barrani says she has called about getting the vaccine. Her daughter can’t go to school without it.

Barrani’s 17-year-old daughter, Mia, has Down Syndrome. Barrani, herself, has complicated health conditions from responding to the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks in New York City.

“Individuals who have down syndrome have a five times greater chance of getting COVID, and are ten times more likely to die from it,” stated Barrani.

She says they are waiting to receive their chance to receive the vaccine. While others post about their excitement.

“It’s very sad that we’ve all come this far, and so many people like myself sit and wait in hopes that we will have a chance,” said Barraani.

The CDC recommends that after health care workers and long-term care facility residents get the vaccine first, the next groups include people ages 75 and older and essential workers like police officers, firefighters and teachers.