Craving pizza? Vending machine cooks pizza in less than 3 minutes

JACKSON, Mich. (NewsNation Now) — Craving pizza but don’t want to wait an hour for delivery? A vending machine may be your answer.

A fresh pizza vending machine in Michigan promises to get your pizza to you hot and ready in under three minutes with just the tap of a screen. The 24/7 artisanal automated pizza oven is from the Canadian company PizzaForna.

Here’s an overview of how it works: the machine is packed with 7 fresh 12-inch pizzas. Once the customer selects a pizza, a robotic arm takes their selection from the refrigerator and bakes it.

Pizzas range from classic pepperoni to meat lovers to some more unique options like the cheeseburger. The cheeseburger pizza has pomodoro sauce, shredded mozzarella and cheddar, minced beef, sweet green relish, caramelized onions, topped off with burger sauce and chives.

The vending machine is located at 100 S. Cooper St. in Jackson, Michigan.

For the full menu and list of locations, visit PizzaForno’s website.