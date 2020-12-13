Customer pours beer on Indiana bar employee after refusal to wear mask

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After a group of people was asked to leave an Evansville bar for refusing to wear masks, one of the customers threw a beer on an employee, according to the co-owner of High Score Saloon.
A Facebook post on the business’s page says that a group refused to wear masks after being asked several times.
The video below contains explicit language.
Co-owner Clint Hoskins says on their way out, one of the customers poured a drink on the security guard.
Hoskins told NewsNation affiliate WEHT they provide masks for anyone that does not have one.
Hoskins said a police report was filed.