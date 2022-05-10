Dash cam video shows Casey White’s arrest

(NewsNation) — Evansville police Tuesday released three videos linked to the investigation into Alabama fugitives Casey White and Vicky White. The videos show the moments officers arrested Casey White and pulled Vicky White from a crashed vehicle.

As the squad car pulls onto the scene in one of the videos, multiple officers can be seen pulling Casey White, a capital murder suspect onto the street and holding him down on the road. Other investigators with weapons run to the crashed car and surround the officers taking Casey White into custody, offering support.

Two investigators lift Casey White off the ground and walk him to the squad car as the suspect, who was on the run 11 days, appears to be speaking with them. Casey White’s chest is then placed on the hood of the car before he is sat on the ground.

From the perspective of an Evansville officer’s body camera, another video shows responders pulling Vicky White from the crashed vehicle and rendering aid. An investigator runs to the crashed vehicle while investigators are walking Casey White to the squad car.

Authorities discover that Vicky White appeared to have shot herself. In the video, they say the former correctional officer was still breathing and holding the gun in her hands.

“She still has the gun in her hands,” an officer yells cautiously. “Finger’s on the trigger.”

Some investigators had their guns drawn around the flipped car, as one law enforcement officer tried to open the car door to retrieve the gun and get Vicky White out.

“I’m going to go for the gun first,” the officer said, grabbing the weapon.

Together, multiple officers pulled Vicky White’s seemingly motionless body from the crashed car.

Near the end of the video, one investigator says about another, “He needs to get cleaned up. He’s got blood all over him.”

NewsNation’s Brian Entin obtained a 911 call made during the chase after Vicky White and Casey White. The call plays what appears to be Vicky saying, “Airbags are going off. Let’s get out and run.” Warning: Language used in the 911 call may be offensive to some viewers.

The third video shared by the Evansville Police Department shows an officer initially responding to a car wash May 4. The police department received a tip about an abandoned truck at the car wash by James Stinson. He noticed that the truck had been at the car wash for days on end.

The truck’s Tennessee tags stuck out to Stinson, so he decided to alert authorities.

“I walked up to the truck and went, ‘Oh my God, it’s probably this guy from Alabama.’ I walked and looked in the truck because I think he could be dead, passed out, who knows? So I backed up. I opened the door, the keys are in it. I start it up. I Googled the local police department’s number because I didn’t want to call 911.

“They sent a cop out. The cop says, ‘Well there ain’t nothing I can do. It’s not reported stolen.’ He ran the plates. Then he left and came back. He looked in it again. He found a gun lock in the seat and said, ‘Oh my God, there’s a gun lock but there ain’t no guns around.’ So he left. He just said, ‘Do what you’ve got to do.’ I towed it,” Stinson said.

In the video provided by police, the officer examines the truck and says at one point, “Looks like every other Tennessee plate I’ve seen.”

Stinson would later be contacted by the U.S. Marshals Service about his report. When checking surveillance footage from the car wash, he saw a man appearing to be Casey White and told USMS.

The Marshals Service tracked Casey White and Vicky White to a motel across from the sheriff’s office in Evansville on Monday. The duo took off when they saw authorities, leading U.S. marshals and the Vanderburg County Sheriff’s Office on a chase that ended in a rollover crash. Casey White was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Investigators say Vicky White shot herself at the scene and was rushed to the hospital. She ended up dying hours after her capture. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear confirmed to a NewsNation affiliate that Vicky White died by suicide.

The Vanderburg County Sheriff said Casey White showed no remorse over the death of Vicky White and told investigators after his capture that “he was probably going to have a shootout at the stake of both of them losing their lives.” The sheriff continued that the crash initiated by a pit maneuver likely “saved many lives.”

According to the sheriff, more than $20,000 cash, an AR-15 rifle, four semi-automatic handguns and multiple wigs for disguises were recovered from the suspect vehicle.

On April 29, investigators believe corrections officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape the Lauderdale County Jail in Florence, Alabama. Prior to their capture Monday, authorities followed the duo’s trail through three states and peeled back layers of what seemed like a calculated plan, revealing that the pair had a “special relationship” for two years and that Vicky White had recently sold her house, filed for retirement and purchased a different car using an alias.

Vicky White and Casey White are believed to have stayed in a motel across from the sheriff’s office in Evansville, Indiana. Officials say they paid a local homeless person to rent a motel room for them to avoid being caught on surveillance footage. When leaving the motel, authorities say the duo would wear wigs and different disguises.

“Vicky had more than one wig. Her hair was a different color at the time. As far as Casey’s concerned, it’s hard to disguise an individual who is 6 feet 9 inches tall,” U.S. Marshal of Northern Alabama Martin Keely said. “I did a little more informal research early on in this case to determine that only one percent of the population in the U.S. is taller than 6 feet 4 inches. With his height and with the tattoos, he’s someone who would stand out even with a disguise and be easily recognizable.”

Keely says he’s not sure why the pair stopped in Evansville specifically, but said they must have felt comfortable there.

“I don’t know that it was anything about Evansville. They may have been comfortable in that area. They felt like they were safe and secure in that area. Each time they moved or bought a car, it was another piece to the puzzle for law enforcement. It’s actually from their actions that we put the puzzle pieces together that ultimately led us to Indiana,” Keely added.

Tuesday night, Casey White is being transported back to Alabama from Indiana. He is expected to arrive at the Lauderdale County Courthouse at around 9:30 p.m. A judge is on standby for his arraignment hearing.

After the hearing, Casey White will be taken to the Alabama Department of Correction, not the county jail he escaped from in April. Still, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says White is never going to see the light of day again.

At the time of his escape, Casey White was charged with capital murder for a deadly stabbing and was already serving a 75-year sentence for a 2015 crime spree that involved a home invasion, carjacking and police chase.