CHICAGO (WGN-TV) — The deadline for Chicago Public School families to drop off at-home COVID-19 testing kits is just a few hours away and some FedEx drop boxes are overflowing with the kits.

CPS announced Wednesday that the drop-off deadline for at-home COVID-19 testing kits was extended until 5 p.m. Thursday.

Over the winter break, CPS distributed 150,000 at-home test kits to areas with low vaccination rates that have been the hardest hit by COVID-19. CPS encouraged families to test students before returning results via FedEx or a participating library location.

The tests must be dropped off by the deadline to ensure results arrive before CPS students are expected to return to school Monday.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rapidly rise in Chicago, the district has extended the deadline one day while adding an additional drop-off location at the Garfield Ridge branch library.

The libraries that are listed as drop-off locations are as follows:

Englewood: Kelly Branch, 6151 S. Normal Blvd.

Garfield Ridge Branch, 6348 S. Archer Ave.

South Shore Branch, 2505 E. 73rd St.

Auburn Gresham: Thurgood Marshall Branch, 7506 S. Racine Ave.

Southeast Side: Vodak-East Side Branch, 3710 E. 106th St.

Austin Branch, 5615 West Race Ave.

Altgeld Gardens: Altgeld Branch, 933 E. 131st Place

The original deadline was Tuesday. The Chicago Teachers Union earlier this week criticized the district’s rollout of the testing kits, saying in some instances, many of the students in schools struggling with COVID never received a test kit.

The CTU has also called the CPS plan chaos after some drop boxes were overflowing with the at-home tests.

The teachers union has discussed a possible shift to remote learning to start the year but no decisions have been made.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said he has no plans to delay the reopening of schools. He said schools have been cleaned over winter break and parents and teachers want their children in class.

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the city as well as nationwide.