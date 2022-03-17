Deadly police shootout at Missouri motel

(NewsNation) — One Bonne Terre police officer was killed and another was injured after responding to a disturbance call at a Motel 6 on Thursday.

At 12:30 a.m. when officers approached a room, a male suspect came out and opened fire. Both officers were hit, but were able to return fire, killing the suspect, Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said.

One officer who was shot in the leg was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. That officer is 28 years old, and been an officer for seven years. The other office was taken to local hospital in critical condition. He later died from injuries. That officer was in his early 30s, and had been on the force for about five years.

“Being a smaller town this is going to hit harder,” Thompson said.

Missouri Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation. The names of the officers have not yet been released.

There are no other details about the suspect or the nature of the disturbance call.