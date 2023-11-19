Deer crashes through windshield of vehicle in Wisconsin, 18-year-old dead

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old has died and another person was hospitalized after a deer crashed through the windshield of a vehicle driving north on STH 57 in Brown County, Wisconsin, on Saturday.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 8:25 p.m. on November 18 after authorities were notified of a man walking in the 5800 block of STH 57 and Sturgeon Bay Road, north of Gravel Pit Road.

When deputies responded, they spoke with the 54-year-old man, who was ‘seriously injured’ from a crash, telling first responders that he could not pinpoint the location of the vehicle, except that it was deep in the woods with an 18-year-old passenger still inside.

The crash site was found after a short search on the north side of Sturgeon Bay Road.

The 18-year-old was found dead inside the vehicle. The 54-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with ‘serious injuries.’

A preliminary investigation showed the vehicle was heading north on STH 57 when they hit a deer, which then crashed through the SUV’s windshield. The crash caused the vehicle to cross both southbound lanes, and go into the north-side ditch until it hit a tree roughly 60 feet from the road.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash and no additional details are available.

Local 5 will update this story when more information is released.