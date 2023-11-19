Deer crashes through windshield of vehicle in Wisconsin, 18-year-old dead

Updated:

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old has died and another person was hospitalized after a deer crashed through the windshield of a vehicle driving north on STH 57 in Brown County, Wisconsin, on Saturday.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 8:25 p.m. on November 18 after authorities were notified of a man walking in the 5800 block of STH 57 and Sturgeon Bay Road, north of Gravel Pit Road.

When deputies responded, they spoke with the 54-year-old man, who was ‘seriously injured’ from a crash, telling first responders that he could not pinpoint the location of the vehicle, except that it was deep in the woods with an 18-year-old passenger still inside.

The crash site was found after a short search on the north side of Sturgeon Bay Road.

The 18-year-old was found dead inside the vehicle. The 54-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with ‘serious injuries.’

A preliminary investigation showed the vehicle was heading north on STH 57 when they hit a deer, which then crashed through the SUV’s windshield. The crash caused the vehicle to cross both southbound lanes, and go into the north-side ditch until it hit a tree roughly 60 feet from the road.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash and no additional details are available.

Local 5 will update this story when more information is released.

Midwest

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation