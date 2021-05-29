Defendant kills himself in courtroom after hearing verdict

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Federal authorities say a man on trial in Fargo, North Dakota, has slashed his own throat in the courtroom and died.
North Dakota U.S. Marshal Dallas Carlson said the incident happened Monday afternoon after a jury returned a partial guilty verdict against the man, who had faced terrorizing-related charges.
Carlson says the jury had left the courtroom, but U.S. District Judge Peter Welte, courtroom staff and others witnessed the incident.
Court security officers and deputy marshals attempted live-saving measures in the courtroom.
