(NewsNation) — Judge Benjamin Diener of the Circuit Court of Carroll County in Indiana announced this week that he would be recusing himself from the case involving Richard Allen, who was recently arrested in connection with the 2017 murders of teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi, Indiana.

The announcement came the same day Diener approved state custody for Allen, citing threats to his safety, writing that the “public’s blood lust for information, before it exists, is extremely dangerous.”

Logan’s arrest comes years after a 2017 search warrant related to another man named Ronald Logan. Logan owned the property where the teenagers’ bodies were found. He died in 2020, never being charged.

A panel of specialists who’ve followed the case joined NewsNation Prime to discuss the latest developments. Host Natasha Zouves asked why Logan was never arrested.

“He wasn’t arrested basically because the individuals who were in charge of the investigation felt he was too old to have committed a crime like this,” former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer said.

Chris Todd, an investigative author who has studied the case, argued that Logan was responsible for the murders.

“Richard Allen may very well be the accomplice with Ron Logan. There is no scenario where it’s just Richard Allen,” he said.

Full analysis of the Delphi murder developments can be viewed in the video above.