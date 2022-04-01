Delphi murders: Peeping incident possibly tied to suspicious account

DELPHI, Ind. (NewsNation) — A recent set of transcripts tied to the Delphi murders reveal yet another investigation tied to a social media account that’s believed to have interacted with Libby German and Abby Williams just before they were brutally murdered in a small Indiana town in 2017.

Kegan Kline ran the anthony_shots account, and police said he used the account to solicit nude pictures of underage girls.

According to the transcripts, a middle school aged girl in Galveston, Indiana, messaged the anthony_shots account that she wanted to hook up after school. She said her parents wouldn’t be home and shared her address. When she got off the bus a day later she saw a man in a ski mask peering into her bedroom window.

“It doesn’t look to me like there’s proof for sure that he was the person peeping through the windows,” former FBI agent Doug Kouns told NewsNation affiliate WXIN.

Kline denied doing it, according to the transcripts. However, investigators say data shows Kline searched members of that girl’s family on Facebook the day before the peeping incident. All of this happened just three days after Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered in Delphi.

Áine Cain and attorney Kevin Greenlee are the hosts of the Murder Sheet podcast, and they were the first to obtain these transcripts.

“For the first time, we’re really seeing the link between this anthony_shots profile and the Delphi case that so many people are following and hoping for answers in,” Cain said on NewsNation Prime.

Kouns has not worked on this case, but has investigated many others. He says the transcripts have provided a lot of interesting, but circumstantial information.

While Kline and his father Tony Kline have been at the center of the Delphi investigation. Kouns says the information found in these transcripts proves nothing.

“All this stuff is great, but you still need that key piece that you take it to court,” he said.

Investigators eventually raided the Kline home in Peru nearly two weeks after the Delphi murders and the peeping incident. That raid led to numerous child pornography charges for Kegan.

Still, despite what transcripts show, Kegan told a reporter, officials don’t know if his father had access to that anthony_shots account.

“This father does come up throughout this whole transcript,” Cain said. “But I would say in the 2020 police interview, Kegan is very much not pointing the finger at his father. He’s pointing the finger at a friend who previously lived with. In the 2021 interview with the HLN reporter, he is more of wobbling on that.”

Neither Kegan, nor his father, have been charged in connection to the Delphi murders.

